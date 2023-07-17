Sixteen nabbed for hijacking truck and theft of tyres

By Nosipho Gumede

Sixteen people, including an off-duty police officer were nabbed for hijacking a truck and theft of tyres in New Germany, Durban on Sunday.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the owner of a tyre fitment centre, his wife and son as well as taxi drivers were caught in the act of loading suspected stolen tyres onto a truck inside the tyre fitment centre on Roger Sishi Road in New Germany, Pinetown on Sunday afternoon.

Netshiunda said the police received reports of a truck that was hijacked in Umbilo on Saturday afternoon.

The truck was recovered within an hour in Springfield but it was empty. Intelligence led the police to a tyre fitment centre in New Germany where the suspects were found loading the suspected stolen tyres onto another truck,” said Netshiunda.

Investigations

He added that preliminary investigations suggest that the hijacked truck had made a stop at the tyre fitment centre to offload the tyres before it was abandoned in Springfield.

He said that the off-duty police officer, who was also found at the crime scene is being investigated and his car was also impounded for further investigations.