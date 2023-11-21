Slain cop’s family crushed

By Chris Ndaliso

The family of a policeman killed by armed robbers on Sunday have called for the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Family spokesperson Earl Plaatjies said Sergeant Riyaad Adams died after a bullet ruptured his liver when armed robbers fired at his police-marked vehicle while driving towards the shopping centre.

Plaatjies said Adams was responding to a business robbery at the mall when the gunmen spotted the police vehicle and opened fire.

Two jewellery shops were robbed by men who made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. Both shops declined to comment on Monday.

We were at a family function at my mother's house with his [Adams]brother and sister when we received a call to come to the Westville Hospital.

“The caller did not tell us what exactly happened, but when we got to the casualty area of the hospital we understood the seriousness of that call. His sister got overwhelmed with emotions and collapsed in the casualty area,” he said.

He said Adams sustained a single gunshot wound during the shootout. “We hope for the speedy apprehension of the perpetrators because this incident touched everybody’s heart because of Adams’ dedication to servicing the community.

“Police presence at the hospital yesterday [Sunday] and now [Monday] at his funeral service is amazing. This was a man who dedicated his life to his work, community, and family,” he said.

Adams leaves behind a wife and two children, aged 10 and 16. His friend and colleague, Kyle van Reenen, said he had known Adams for more than 10 years. “I have worked with him in the field on many occasions. He was a true asset to the South African Police Services and the people of South Africa.

“He always put the interest and safety of the nation he served before his own. It was a privilege to work with him over the years and he will be sorely missed,” said Van Reenen.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were searching for a group of suspects in connection with the two cases of business robbery and the murder. “Information at our disposal indicates that a suspect, who posed as a customer, walked into a jewellery store and in a short while, four other suspects followed him.

“They overpowered the staff and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of jewellery. Simultaneously, another group of suspects stormed into another jewellery store and also robbed it of an undisclosed amount of gold jewellery,” said Netshiunda.

He said on their way out of the mall, the suspects spotted a police vehicle and fired shots at an officer, who succumbed to gunshot injuries. The gunmen are said to have robbed two security guards of their firearms.

They fled in two getaway vehicles — a bakkie and a silver Toyota Etios. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) in KZN said it was concerned about the continued killing of police officers.

Union KZN spokesperson Nthabeleng Molefe said five police officers were killed in one week, with three of those from the province. “The union will be picketing as a show of concern against this trend, and also to urge the courts to deny the suspected killers bail.

“The picket will take place today [Tuesday] outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court at 8.30 am,” said Molefe.

Police are pleading with anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the CrimeStop number: 08600 10111.

Alternatively, information can be relayed through the MySAPS App.