Snow chasers head to the Berg

By Chanel George

Many resorts in the Drakensberg have reported an influx of guests enquiring about accommodation ahead of the snowfall expected in the area.

There have already been reports of visible snow on some mountaintops in the Berg areas.

Temperatures were expected to dip to 3°C at midday on Friday; the South African Weather Service said this is when there will be an overcast sky and sleet showers with a 95% chance of rain.

The weather office said sleet showers are frozen precipitation that partially melts as it falls and has begun the melting process before it reaches the ground, so you will see both raindrops and snowflakes falling from the sky.