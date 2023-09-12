Snow in some parts of KZN

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The South African Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed that snow fell in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Pictures of snow-cladded peaks were being shared over social media on Tuesday morning, with residents reporting snowfall from the mountain peaks in the Dargle and Boston areas.

Weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede told The Witness that it started snowing on Monday and continued on Tuesday morning.

She said snow fell in the Drakensberg, but the snow was expected to start melting by 10 am on Tuesday.

She said snow is still visible in Kokstad and some of the areas in the Eastern Cape, such as Matatiele.

On Monday, the weather office issued several level 1 warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather office said the first is of damaging winds and resultant damaging waves expected along the coast from Monday until Tuesday morning.

“Damaging winds which may lead to localised damage to formal and informal settlements are expected along the KZN coast [on Monday] until Tuesday morning,” said Saws.