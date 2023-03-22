Social Development MEC calls on SAPS to find Durban woman’s killer

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called upon law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in their investigation of the murder of a young woman, whose body was found dumped in Durban central.

Luyanda Cele (24), who was working as an intern at the eThekwini Municipality, was reported missing on Friday.

Her mutilated body was found three days after she was last seen leaving her office.

Khoza said it was disheartening that the promising life of a young woman with a bright future ahead of her can be cut short, with no arrests being made.

We cannot continue business as usual while our children get murdered like this. The death of women affects us all as we are busy dealing with an increasingly and acceptably high number of cases of gender-based violence in this province.

“The manner in which her body was found, with her tongue and bottom lip sliced off, is utterly abhorrent and constitutes a grave violation of her basic human rights. Therefore, it is imperative that the police up the ante in their investigation and leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth,” she said.

Khoza urged the people of KwaZulu-Natal to stand in solidarity with Luyanda’s family and friends and offer them support and comfort during this difficult time.

She added that a team of social workers is in contact with the family to provide psycho-social support, trauma debriefing and trauma containment.

Family members

Still coming to terms with the news, her aunt, Lungile Cele, said the family was hurt.

We were shocked to see that she didn’t come home, which is why we were quick to go to the police. She has never been the type to go out and not come back home.”

Her aunt said Luyanda lived a straight forward life; she went to work, then to driving school and back home.

We still had high hopes for her, after she got this learnership at the municipality. She was preparing herself for the working world by getting her driving licence.”

The family hopes they will be able to bury their daughter next week Saturday.

SAPS

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Point SAPS were investigating a case of murder.

He said the motive for the killing was unknown.