South Africa urged to confront its bullying crisis

By Zama Myeza

Bullying in our country is a crisis that calls for out full attention.

That is according to Sinikiwe Biyela, the director of LifeLine and Rape Crisis. “This is a huge concern because it means that we have adults who are violent and now we have children who are violent. Violence is a learnt behaviour …” she said.

Marion Scher, an award-winning journalist and author of Big Bully: An Epidemic of Unkindness, said one of the root causes of bullying is found in family life and conditions at home. People who come from dysfunctional families are more likely to become bullies.

Scher was recently part of a panel on a webinar hosted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, which The Witness attended. She said bullying is linked to many negative outcomes including an impact on mental health, substance use, and suicide.

Pupils as young as 15 have been reported to have committed suicide or have attempted killing themselves. Over the past year there has been an immense increase in bullying in the country, especially among children in schools. This has also led to an increase in mental health cases in the country.

Most people encounter bullying at some point in their lives. And while many believe that bullying only happens during childhood, it doesn’t always stop once the person becomes an adult.

An adult bully can be an intimidating boss or colleague. It can be your romantic partner, an unruly neighbour, a condescending family member, or anyone who is involved in an abusive relationship.

Scher said the biggest and most effective way to deal with bullying is to open up about it.

“Parents and educators should build a relationship with their children that will allow children to feel safe enough to want to confide in them.

“In the workplace as well, there should be someone who is there to handle bullying. What I recently found out during my research is that the human resource [department] in a company is mostly there for the employers and not entirely for the employees of a company,” said Scher.

Currently, there are four laws in the country which protect victims of bullying. These are the SA Schools Act, Children’s Act, Child Justice Act, and the Protection of Harassment Act.

According to Law for All’s online website, currently in South Africa a bully cannot be arrested if he or she is under the age of 10. A bully over the age of 10 can only be detained as a last resort before being released to their parents or legal guardians.

If the authorities do detain a bully, they must be kept isolated from adults and safeguarded from any unfair treatment or abuse.

A probation officer must assess the culprit immediately after arrest and present in court for a preliminary hearing within 48 hours.

October is bullying prevention month.