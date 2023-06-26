KZN

News » KZN

By Khethukuthula Xulu
1 minute read
26 Jun 2023
14:53

Sports coach appears in court for rape

By Khethukuthula Xulu

There were delays with his matter as the prosecutor alerted the magistrate that he was adding three to four more counts of rape.

Ntuzuma Magistrates court
Ntuzuma Magistrates court. Photo: Supplied.

More charges could be added to the case of a 37-year-old man who was initially charged with seven counts of rape in Durban.

The man, a sports coach, was expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court in Durban on Monday and there were delays with his matter as the prosecutor alerted the magistrate that he was adding three to four more counts of rape.

This means, the coach may have assaulted up to 11 boys from his sports team.

ALSO READ | Two paramedics suspended for allegedly abandoning woman in distress

He is alleged to have raped teenage boys from November 2022 to May 2023 in the Ntuzuma area.

Outside court, the families of the affected boys were present and were getting impatient. They were concerned that the delays could mean that he could be granted bail.

READ MORE
Two paramedics suspended for allegedly abandoning woman in distress

Parents

A mother of one of the boys said she trusted the accused with her son and had never thought his son could be harmed in his presence, let alone by him. 

“In my house three teenage boys were raped…; it’s my son, and his two cousins. The boys pretend to be okay but we can tell that they are trying to brush if off and not talk about,” she alleged.

She alleged the coach threatened to kill the boys and their families if they spoke out, “he showed them a gun” each time after assaulting each one of them.

Read more on these topics