Sports coach appears in court for rape

By Khethukuthula Xulu

More charges could be added to the case of a 37-year-old man who was initially charged with seven counts of rape in Durban.

The man, a sports coach, was expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court in Durban on Monday and there were delays with his matter as the prosecutor alerted the magistrate that he was adding three to four more counts of rape.

This means, the coach may have assaulted up to 11 boys from his sports team.

He is alleged to have raped teenage boys from November 2022 to May 2023 in the Ntuzuma area.

Outside court, the families of the affected boys were present and were getting impatient. They were concerned that the delays could mean that he could be granted bail.

Parents

A mother of one of the boys said she trusted the accused with her son and had never thought his son could be harmed in his presence, let alone by him.

“In my house three teenage boys were raped…; it’s my son, and his two cousins. The boys pretend to be okay but we can tell that they are trying to brush if off and not talk about,” she alleged.

She alleged the coach threatened to kill the boys and their families if they spoke out, “he showed them a gun” each time after assaulting each one of them.