State vs Gumede case adjourned to Monday

Khethukuthula Xulu

The matter of the State v Gumede was adjourned in the Durban high court this week to Monday.

The defence teams wanted the first witness, Mbuso Ngcobo to provide additional documents relating to the testimony of the anonymous complainant as well as the fraud investigation.

Former eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede and the 21 others face several charges — including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act — for the multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) fraud and corruption case amounting to more than R300 million.

The other accused include municipal officials, former city manager, Sipho Nzuza, ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu, the deputy head of Durban Solid Waste (DSW), Robert Abbu, and the deputy head of supply chain management, Sandile Ngcobo.

The companies accused in the case are Omphile Thabang Projects, Ilanga LaMahlase Projects Pty Ltd, Uzuzinekele Trading 31 CC and El Shaddai Holdings Group.

The trial

The trial started on Monday, March 6 and the state has revealed that there were 112 witnesses to testify and on Tuesday the first witness took the stand.

The first witness, Ngcobo, was also the head of the city integrity and investigation unit (CIIU); he said his unit received information about the fraud allegations through an anonymous “walk-in”.

He said that a thick file containing all the information and proof of the corrupt activities was received in 2018, and from 2018 to 2019 an external forensics company called Integrity Forensic Services (IFS) working on behalf of the municipality investigated the matter.

The defence attorneys representing the accused requested that the file be presented as evidence.

Ngcobo was also expected to provide the internal report, minutes of meetings about the investigation and mandate/scope of investigation issued to IFS from Ngcobo.

Second witness

Next week, the second witness, Raymond Rampersad is expected to take the stand.

He was the former eThekwini DSW head and, according to the state, will reveal how accused 4, Abbu, was responsible for the initiation of the process for the new DSW special project/tender which was to get contractors to collect waste and help with the illegal dumping problems especially in townships.

The case continues on Monday, March 13.