Students from disadvantaged backgrounds awarded bursaries

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

EST Sourcing, in partnership with Maximum Profit Recovery (Max Prof) and uMgungundlovu District Municipality, handed over bursaries to three students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds on Tuesday.

This event at uMgungundlovu District Municipality’s council chamber, in Pietermaritzburg, was aimed at easing the financial burden of parents. Nosipho Hlongwane, Lindokuhle Mkhize and Andiswa Gcabashe will each get a bursary worth R32 650 to pursue their bachelor degrees at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Lindokuhle from KwaDulela in Howick, who excelled in matric last year at Mconjwana High School, is studying towards a bachelor’s degree in marine biology.

“I am grateful for this donation as it will make a huge difference. Things were starting to get difficult as at home they had already stopped building a house so that they could pay for my fees,” he said.

Andiswa, who went to Ekupholeni Secondary school, at KwaSwayimane is studying for a bachelor’s degree in social science. “Teachers and parents played a huge role in inspiring us to excel in our results. Growing up in deprived homes we have the mentality to change the situation,” she said.

Nozipho, who went to Luthando High School in Impendle, is studying for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. “My background motivated me to do well. I wanted to improve the standard of living at home. I didn’t want my parents to worry about where they will get the money to pay for my university fees,” she said.

District mayor, Mziwokuthula Zuma, said such initiatives take their vision of bettering education in uMgungundlovu to greater heights.

“When we started engaging with the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council (KZNCC), about the ways we should partner in bettering education especially in rural and township areas, we didn’t know that our plans would have this positive outcome,” said Zuma.

He added that their partnership with KZNCC and business people made things happen.

“We are grateful for Max Prof’s contribution. We will start by encouraging everyone doing business with this municipality to support education and youth development programmes. We want to urge stakeholders to promote education and protect schools.

“Education is important. It will change their lives and that of their families as well as that of their community,” he added.

Department of Education, Umgungundlovu district director, Siqhamo Mabinza, urged stakeholders to work together as pupils depend on them in shaping education and ensuring that they are doing things right. He also thanked parents.

Parenting is hard but you keep on sending children to school. That alone makes a difference to us.

“Some parents don’t have anything but through these interventions one can easily say he/she has a student who is now at the university sponsored.

“Thank you to the teachers for the effort that they always make. Let’s ensure that we take education, particularly in this district, to greater heights,” he added.

EST sourcing director Renusha Ramdas said they are a sister company to Max Prof and they handle corporate social responsibility through a bursary and learnership programme.

Max Prof has invested R97 950 in three students who are doing bachelors degrees at UKZN. We approached the mayor’s office and asked for students who are in need of bursaries.

“They provided us with a few students. We then vetted them based on their results and chose these three. We are trying to plough back into the community and invest in the education of our youth so that they can prosper.

“For the past two years Max Prof has invested a million rand each year to various municipalities across South Africa,” she added.