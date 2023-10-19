Taxi violence erupts in Ladysmith

By Chris Ndaliso

Taxi violence is rearing its ugly head once again in Ladysmith, a town that has experienced a series of killings in the taxi industry.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has strongly criticised these acts of violence.

This condemnation comes after the recent murder of Sifiso Hadebe, an executive member of the Klipriver Taxi Association (KTA), and his daughter in the St Chad’s area on Tuesday.

Hadebe’s death follows the killing of the association’s chairperson, Bhekuyise Masondo, who was shot dead last Friday.

ALSO READ | Taxi owner shot dead at school, teacher fighting for her life in hospital

Masondo was in his office with his bodyguard when an assailant entered and started shooting. Masondo was killed instantly, while his bodyguard was found dead in the hallway, still holding his firearm.

Santaco KZN chairperson, Boy Zondi, has condemned the killings in the taxi industry and has called on police to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“On behalf of the Santaco leadership, we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed. We appeal to the leadership of the taxi industry to assist police in getting to the bottom of these unfortunate incidents.”

The industry has worked tirelessly to achieve lasting peace internally, but criminal elements are taking the industry backward.

ALSO READ | Taxis refuse to stop parking alongside the prestigious Oceans Mall

At least two taxi operators in Ladysmith said there was a lot of deceit in the management of the industry in the area. They said those in the executive were themselves scared to speak out because they did not know who wanted whose position, or what intentions they had about the operations at the root of the association in Ladysmith.

Santaco provincial manager, Sifiso Shangase, said they had no details yet about Hadebe’s death. Shangase said they were preparing for an event in KwaDukuza when they heard about the killings.

“KwaDukuza has seen some blood baths in the taxi industry but after some protracted talks with all the taxi associations in the area, it has been a number of years now since the killings have subsided.

This is why we decided, together with the police and all taxi associations in the area, to come and celebrate that achievement.

“We learned with shock about the killing of Hadebe and his daughter on Tuesday,” said Shangase.

He said it was not clear if Hadebe and his daughter were in a moving or stationary car when they were attacked.

“We don’t have details at this stage. We can’t tell whether the killers had waited for them at the spot where they were shot at, or they were being followed. We are deeply concerned by this because it follows in the footsteps of the killing of the association’s chairperson.

“What is more disturbing is that both men were in the executive of the association and that raises eyebrows. We will engage with the association and the families at a convenient time,” he said.

ALSO READ | Man shot and killed at a Durban taxi rank

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala, said Hadebe and another person were in their vehicle when they were ambushed by unknown suspects who opened fire, killing both of them. Gwala said a case of murder is being investigated and the motive for the killing is unknown.