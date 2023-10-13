Teachers’ union Sadtu to march in Durban on Friday

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in KZN is expected to march in Durban on Friday morning to hand over a memorandum of demands to the Department of Education in the province.

Sadtu said the march will be an effort to address a range of issues that include: non or late payment of financial allocations to schools (norms and standards), non-payment of Pay Progression, and failure of the department to appoint teachers timeously “thus resulting in classrooms left without teachers”, and lack of safety and security in schools.

Sadtu said it was calling for decentralised post-level one appointment processes to fast-track timeous filling of vacancies.

It said the non-filling of office-based posts compromised the support that the districts must provide to schools.

There are many issues around the employment of staff as the union was also calling for the filling of general workers and school admin clerk posts in schools, adjustment of the stipends for Grade R practitioners, and the department to absorb qualified Grade R practitioners amongst many other issues.

The march will start at the King Dinuzulu Park at 9 am and end at the Durban City Hall.

The Durban Metro Police advised that there might be delays in travelling time on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street.