Teen sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for killing friend

By Nosipho Gumede

An 18-year-old teenager was yesterday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for killing his friend in the Shakaskraal area of Umhlali, northern KZN.

The teenager was sentenced at the KwaDukuza Regional Court for killing Upkaar Basdeo, who was 17 at the time, in February 2021. He is not being named as he was under the age of 18 when the crime was committed.

ALSO READ | Wife of cop and hitman nabbed for murder of KZN cop

According to a statement released by NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the pair were friends since childhood and on the day of the incident, Basdeo was at home with his sister, and at some point, in the evening, she left him alone and went to fetch their mother from work.

When the two women returned, they found him in a pool of blood in his bedroom. He had been stabbed nine times and his cell phone and laptop were missing.

“He (the accused) was arrested a few days later after neighbours told police that they had seen him leaving Basdeo’s residence on the day of the murder,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said that he had initially confessed, however, he denied the allegations during the trial.

The trial proceedings

“A trial within a trial was held to prove his confession and following this, he made admissions, confessing to the murder and theft.

Speaking on the court proceedings, Ramkisson-Kara said regional court prosecutor Paul Nel led the testimony of Basdeo’s mother, who said that the murder had destroyed her and her family.

ALSO READ | Two arrested for murder of Durban guesthouse owner