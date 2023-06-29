KZN

By Witness Reporter
29 Jun 2023
06:21

Teen shot dead on way to school

Wentworth SAPS in Durban is investigating a case of murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Tuesday.

It was alleged that the teenager was shot while walking to school for holiday classes.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the murder took place in Richard Winn Road.

According to an incident report, a suspect approached the teenager and fired several shots at him. It is further alleged that an eyewitness saw the suspect flee along a pathway on Rooks Road in Wentworth.

Multiple 9 mm spent cartridges were found on scene.

Photographs of the deceased lying on the pavement have since gone viral on social media.

