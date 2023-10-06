Teenager drowns in Ezinketheni Dam

By Witness Reporter

A teenager drowned at the Ezinketheni Dam located in the quarry on the Old Greytown Road on Tuesday. It is believed a group of boys went for a swim, unsupervised, in a no-swimming area.

According to a source, two boys experienced difficulty staying afloat. “With assistance, the one teenager managed to get to safety, however, the other did not surface,” the source said.

Mi7 National Group’s emergency medical services and armed response teams were dispatched to the Ezinketheni area, near Copesville after reports of a drowning at 4 pm.

Mi7 director Colin David said SAPS search and rescue units worked tirelessly to find the teenager, and eventually recovered his body from the water. The teen was declared dead on scene.

Last year, The Witness reported on a total of seven cases of drownings located in a dam near the Afrisam quarry in Copesville.