Temporary road closure along Camperdown interchange

By Nosipho Gumede

Traffic will be diverted at the Camperdown Interchange from the southbound carriageway to the newly constructed northbound carriageway on Monday night.

This was announced by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL), saying that this will allow the reconstruction of the southbound carriageway to begin.

SANRAL’s Eastern Region Project Manager Thabiso Dladla said this construction of a temporary off-ramp is a requirement.

“Unfortunately, for the safety of the travelling public and the workers, this work cannot be completed without temporarily closing the existing off-ramp.

The off-ramp at Camperdown for southbound traffic will therefore be closed from 8pm on July 17 until 1am on July 20.

He said the upgrade will include lighting along the 6.4km stretch and the R103 provincial road, which runs next to the N3, will also be upgraded between the outer limits of the contract.

“A new section of the R103 is being constructed alongside the N3 on the southern side between the Camperdown Interchange and the existing R103 overpass just south of the Camperdown Interchange,” added Dladla.

Delays expected

He said the speed limit along the route has been reduced to 80kms/h to improve safety for the construction team and road users and temporary lane closures, which can be expected at night, will be in place to allow construction vehicles to safely enter and exit the work zone.

Dladla urged drivers to expect delays because of the speed limits and to plan their trips carefully and be vigilant along the road during their travels.