The search continues for missing elderly couple

By Londiwe Xulu

The whereabouts of an elderly couple from Mooi River is still a mystery as the search continues.

Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinus were last seen at their cottage in Middlerus, near Mooi River, on Sunday morning by the property owners.

Sue Taylor said on Tuesday that her husband went to the couple’s cottage to talk to them when he realised they were not at the house. The Taylors own the property the couple lives on.

My husband became suspicious and started investigating. He found everything in the house still intact and it didn’t look like there was any home invasion.

“They don’t go anywhere often and when they do, they would always lock their dogs in separate rooms so they wouldn’t fight, and they were in their respectful rooms,” said Taylor.

She added that all doors and gate were locked and the couple’s vehicle was still on the property. Their five dogs and three cats that were inside the locked house are currently being looked after by someone else.

Taylor said they also found it strange that Jill’s walking stick was also found inside the house.

“Jill couldn’t walk properly or do a long distance walk because she was limping and always used her walking stick. They wouldn’t have walked anywhere, so we don’t know what could’ve happened to them,” said Taylor.

She said although they were both social people, they hardly visited anyone or went out since the roads going up to the farm were in a poor condition.

“They both kept it to themselves, they lived by themselves and would do gardening while Jill made jam and pickle that she used to sell at the market.

“Their sons live out of town, but we were able to contact the granddaughter that stays close to us. She was with us during the search yesterday and phoned the sons, but they too don’t know where they are or what could’ve happened to them,” said Taylor.

Concerned residents have been sharing the missing persons’ posts in the hope that someone had seen the elderly couple. Taylor said they had been searching for them since Tuesday.

“The police, security people and police search and rescue all came yesterday to search with sniffer dogs, but they couldn’t find anything.

“The search was called off later and will continue today with hopes of finding them,” Taylor said.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a missing persons case was reported at the Mooi River police station on Wednesday.

“Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of this couple can contact Mooi River SAPS or the nearest police station,” said Gwala.