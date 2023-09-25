There are still no libraries for most SA schools

By Chanel George

A decade has passed since the minister of Education promised libraries for all schools, yet many, including those in Pietermaritzburg, still do not have one.

Eastwood Primary principal, Kugen Moodley said his school does not have a library.

“Having a school library and a school librarian is crucial in order to improve literacy levels at schools,” said Moodley.

He said there will be more consistent and regular reading programmes if the school had a library.

Eastwood has a municipal library that children from primary and secondary schools in the area have been using for many years. However, not all pupils reside in the area.

“Many pupils cannot access municipal libraries due to transport and other contextual factors. A school library will help mitigate these issues,” said Moodley.

A study recently revealed that 81% of Grade 4 pupils in South Africa cannot read for meaning.

This could be due to the absence of libraries in schools, said the manager of the Bessie Head Library, Mandla Ntombela.

Many public schools do not have libraries in schools because of the lack of resources. This places a weight on the public libraries which they welcome

He said the municipality and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) provides public library facilities that are readily available and well used.

“The children’s reference section is the most well-used section in the library.

“Children from the city flock to libraries on Saturdays to do school projects or to supplement their study material, especially those from high schools,” added Ntombela.

According to the 2013 regulations relating to minimum uniform norms and standards for public school infrastructure, every school must have a library or media centre, as well as a minimal, acceptable and appropriate school library collection.

DA spokesperson for education Iman Keeka said just like the promise to eradicate long-drop pit latrines, promises to build libraries in all schools are a fairytale.

“Unfunded mandates often shoved down the throats of provinces that are already not capable of doing the basics make it financially [difficult] to roll out,” said Keeka.