‘There is no ANCWL PEC in KZN’

By Clive Ndou

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) leadership that was announced following the recent KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference has never been recognised by the league’s national top brass.

This is according to ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba, who maintained that the league in KZN currently does not have a provincial leadership. “There is a vacuum,” she said.

Chaired by Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, the KZN ANCWL provincial executive committee (PEC) was elected during the league’s provincial conference held in Durban two weeks ago.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re still in charge,’ insists ANCWL KZN

Shortly after the election of Khoza and other ANCWL provincial leaders, the league’s national executive committee (NEC) member, Pemmy Majodina, announced that the newly-elected ANCWL leadership will be in office pending the voting of 27 conference delegates who were erroneously barred from voting.

However, a few days ago, the ANCWL NEC sent a letter to the league’s KZN regions and the ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, informing them that the conference in which Khoza and the other ANCWL provincial leaders were elected has been nullified.

The ANCWL NEC resolved to nullify the sixth KZN ANCWL provincial conference.

“This thing of saying the NEC either dissolved or disbanded the PEC is something which is being manufactured by some people. As far as the ANCWL NEC is concerned, there has never been a PEC in KZN following the nullified conference,” Nqaba said.

Despite the ANCWL NEC’s resolution, the league’s PEC held a meeting on Sunday.

ANC eThekwini Municipality’s Zama Sokhabase — who was elected the league’s provincial secretary at the ANCWL provincial conference held from August 4 to August 7 — said the league’s PEC will continue with its duties as the ANCWL NEC has not officially informed the league’s provincial leadership structure about the decision to nullify the conference.

ALSO READ | ANCWL battle brewing

However, Nqaba said there was no need for the ANCWL NEC to inform the KZN PEC. “The fact of the matter is that there is no ANCWL PEC in KZN. Surely, we can’t be expected to communicate with a structure that doesn’t exist,” she said.

A week ago, the ANCWL NEC held a special meeting. According to the ANCWL constitution and guidelines, the league’s NEC should invite ANCWL provincial chairpersons and secretaries to its meeting.

However, it has since transpired that Khoza and Sokhabase were not invited to the ANCWL special NEC meeting. “They were not invited because there is no PEC in KZN,” Nqaba said.

ALSO READ | Divisions delay ANCWL elections

In the press statement issued on Sunday, Sokhabase said the KZN ANCWL PEC would challenge the league NEC’s decision should it be true that the mother body resolved to dissolve the provincial conference.

Nqaba said the ANCWL NEC was in the process of assembling a provincial task team to oversee the league’s KZN affairs.