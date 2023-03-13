There’s still burial space at Mpophomeni cemetery, but ownership complications

Londiwe Xulu

There is still burial space at the Mpophomeni cemetery in uMngeni Municipality. This is despite claims that the cemetery is full.

This is according to the local induna, Zwelithini Buthelezi, who said the cemetery was only closed following negotiations the Nxamalala Traditional Council had with the municipality.

“About three months ago, the municipality and the traditional council had discussions about the cemetery. Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma is aware that the municipality is charging people R1 500 for a space at this cemetery that doesn’t even belong to them. This is shocking.”

“The inkosi has also stopped people from building on the land next to the cemetery while waiting for an agreement with the municipality to extend the cemetery, but they have not come on board as yet. Those saying there is no space are wrong.”

The traditional council cares about people and wants this to be sorted. The cemetery is only closed until the municipality and traditional council reach an agreement READ MORE uMngeni to demolish derelict building at Howick Falls

Concerns over the cemetery being closed due to space constraints were raised by residents after a bereaved family member said they were stopped from burying their loved one at the eleventh hour, on the day of the funeral, a few weeks ago.

The family member, who asked not to be named, said they were already digging the grave early in the morning when they were told to stop and they had to go to Curry’s Post cemetery.

He said they were told the reason the burial could not take place was due to space constraints. He added that all the arrangements to use the Mpophomeni cemetery were done prior to the funeral with their funeral parlour and the municipality.

“We had to hire vehicles to transport people to help dig a hole at Curry’s Post. The funeral was already running late and we also had to transport people to the other cemetery.

“This was a huge inconvenience to us,” the family member said.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas shared a social media message with residents informing them that they had to use either Curry’s Post or Lions River cemeteries.

Pappas said the Mpophomeni cemetery falls under Ingonyama Trust land and residents would need to speak to the induna to use it.

Another resident, Sipho Hlongwane, said there were many stories shared by residents, but some were not true. He said residents are aware that there is a shortage of burial space in Mpophomeni, but were also told the municipality was looking for land.

The other cemeteries are too far away. A lot of us were under the impression that the municipality was going to buy land closer to the cemetery to expand it, but it’s disappointing to find out that that’s not the case

Responding to The Witness, Pappas said: “The burial area known as the Mpophomeni Cemetery belongs to the Ingonyama Trust Board under the custodianship of the Nxamalala Traditional Council. People have been burying their loved ones at this site for many many years.

“Recently the Nxamalala Traditional Authority decided to close access to the site and place security guards [there]. They have indicated that it is their land and that people must get permission to bury. Those wanting to bury on that land can contact the local induna.”

The mayor added that the municipality owns a number of cemeteries where there is space for burial and indigent burials are done at the Curry’s Post cemetery.