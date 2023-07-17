Three UKZN Professors bag National Science and Technology Forum awards

By Nosipho Gumede

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science has won three of the acclaimed National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF)-South32 Awards for the 2022-2023 cycle.

The (NSTF)-South32 Awards, also known as the ‘Science Oscars of South Africa’ were presented at a glitzy ceremony held concurrently in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Friday.

The three awardees from the School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UKZN are Professor Onisimo Mutanga, Professor Andrew Green and the Centre for Water Resources Research (CWRR) headed by Professor Jeff Smithers.

ALSO READ | UKZN’s Professor Sunil Maharaj wins prestigious award for groundbreaking research

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science, Professor Fhatuwani Mudau congratulated the award recipients, saying that these achievements place UKZN at the forefront of cutting-edge and socially relevant SET research and capacity development within South Africa.

The awards

According to a statement released by the university’s cooperate relations department, Professor Onisimo Mutanga won one of the two Engineering Research Capacity Development Awards sponsored by Eskom.

The university said Mutanga is the DSI/NRF/Nedbank SARChI Chair in Land Use Planning and Management and Professor of Remote Sensing at UKZN and he was recognised for developing research capacity through the use of remote sensing techniques to support land use management focusing on the development of the science and the application of these techniques for terrestrial ecosystems.

Meanwhile, Professor Jeff Smithers, who holds the Umgeni Water chair in water resources management, innovation and research in UKZN, won the NSTF Water Research Commission Award.

Smithers received recognition for providing a centre of excellence for cutting edge applied and interdisciplinary research and postgraduate training in water resources related research and capacity building, read the statement.

Professor Andrew Green, who is a Professor of Marine Geology at UKZN and Visiting Professor at the University of Ulster, Northern Ireland, won the Special Annual Theme Award: Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

ALSO READ | UKZN initiative to ensure students have food security

“Green was recognised for excellence in marine geoscience research, which forms the key to unlocking the blue economies of the world’s oceans and protecting our coastlines from the effects of climate change,” read the statement.

They added that Green’s research interests focus on marine geophysics, geomorphology, sedimentology and stratigraphy of coastal and marine environments.