Tight security for Brics summit

The country’s law enforcement agencies are beefing up security around the Brics Summit venue in Johannesburg. This is ahead of the high-profile gathering set to kick off on Tuesday next week.

The summit, which will be attended by leaders of the Brics countries bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will take place at the Sandton Convention Center until Thursday.

According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NaTJOINTS) — which include the police, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA) — security around the summit venue will be tight.

We have mobilised maximum resources from all government departments involved in the planning of this particular event.

“Together with the various law enforcement agencies, including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), we are executing and implementing the security plan accordingly, which will include more boots on the ground,” NATJOINTS said in a statement on Thursday.

Heads of state who will be part of the summit include SA’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, China’s President Xi Jinping and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit virtually as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest against him. The United Nations’ secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, has been invited to the summit. Measures to ensure that the delegates are safe are currently being implemented.

“NaTJOINTS is ready to ensure that as government prepares to welcome heads of state, ministers and leaders from various countries from across the world, this happens in a safe and secure environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality,” the body said.

Formed in 2010, Brics’ objective is to forge close ties among member countries. While the five member countries make up 23% of the global economy, the bulk of their respective trade is not between the Brics members.

So, among other things, the summit will seek ways to increase trade between the members.

Two of the Brics countries — China and Russia — are currently embroiled in a dispute with the West over issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s attempts to take over Taiwan. The current tensions between the West and the two countries have created perceptions that Brics is an anti-West bloc.

However, South Africa’s International Relations and Co-operation minister Naledi Pandor denied that the Brics bloc viewed the West as an enemy. “I don’t think we see Brics as being pro-Russia or anti-West. I think that would be extremely wrong,” Pandor told a media briefing on South Africa’s preparedness for the summit.

“As I have said many times before, South Africa’s trading partners in the West are very, very important to South Africa’s economic progress. So, I don’t think we would join or be part of any organisation that is anti this and pro that.

We have a set of principles and values that I have articulated, which join us together, and we pursue those.

“None of them are intended to make enemies of anyone. We believe in a world that collaborates and works together to the greater good.”

While Brics comprises the five countries, Ramaphosa has invited 67 other leaders to be part of next week’s summit.

The theme of the summits is, “Brics and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.”