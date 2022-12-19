Tourists flock to KZN coast despite furore over beaches

Khethukuthula Xulu

Despite the negative publicity surrounding Durban’s beaches, the hospitality industry says the wealth of other tourism attractions on offer has not deterred tourists from coming to the province.

KwaZulu-Natal, especially Durban, has been lambasted in the media since the April floods for the concerning level of E. coli in the water.

However, the hospitality industry said, despite this, tourists have continued to enjoy the many other tourism offerings in KZN.

Hospitality association says numbers are increasing

National chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), Rosemary Anderson, said the recent re-opening of some of the KZN beaches and the Blue Flag Beach status awarded to Marina, Trafalgar, Southport, Ramsgate, Hibberdene and Umzumbe beaches has buoyed the outlook for the KZN festive season, with several large hotel groups reporting occupancy levels very close to pre-Covid numbers.

This is very good, considering our sector is still in recovery. Perhaps this also shows us that even though some beaches remain closed and the municipality has not successfully addressed all repairs to their pump stations and waste water plants, the public believes there are many other tourism attractions and offerings on offer in KZN.

When asked about the fact that it was not only the water at the beaches that was a concern for most, but the water coming from the taps and how that could negatively impact the sector, Anderson said.

As the hospitality and tourism sector they cannot emphasise enough to government and municipalities that the sector was the catalyst for job creation and for the sector to do that adequately, it needs to have the basics in place, which locals and tourists require.

This includes general safety, safe roads, safe drinking and recreational water sources and obviously a consistent supply of electricity

Anderson said this would create many jobs and would allow the hospitality and tourism industry to do what we do best — attract both international and domestic tourists to our prime sea, dam and river destinations and thereby create jobs in tourism and hospitality.