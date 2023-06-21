Tours provide chances to explore ‘diverse and welcoming’ Midlands

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

“The Midlands is a diverse and welcoming place.”

So says Amangonyama Tour Operator founder and director, Nkosinathi Ndlovu.

His company creates educational tours, linked to the school curriculum, for schoolchildren, as well as experiences for local and international tourists, teambuilding opportunities for organisations, business or companies, and sport tours.

Ndlovu said they provide a memorable experience for everyone to learn and share by exploring the local environment, heritage and culture of the Midlands.

“These tours were inspired by Howick’s history. While Covid-19 had an impact in terms of the operation of the business, it allowed me to look at other options.

The Karkloof-born and bred 39-year-old said they have different tour options available.

We have Mpophomeni township tours, where we explore the history of the Mpophomeni Township and its development; and traditional Zulu homestead tours, where visitors can enjoy a rich cultural experience, whilst being given a fascinating insight into the culture and traditions of the Zulu people.

“The Nelson Mandela Freedom Route Tour covers the routes that Nelson Mandela used before he got arrested at the Capture Site; while the Howick CBD walking tours talk about the history of Howick, including the first and second World War Monument located at Howick Falls.

“We also have adventure tours which provide tailor-made adventure tours that suits our clients’ needs.”

Ndlovu’s Midlands Meander tour, meanwhile, provides visitors and local residents the option to tour the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, which is well-known for its breathtaking scenery, rich history and numerous historical buildings and landmarks, superb restaurants and accommodation and numerous cultural activities.

Another key area is tours for schoolchildren.

“Educational vacations play a vital role in a school pupil’s development,” says Ndlovu.

Amangonyama can assist teachers by planning custom-made educational excursions based on the school curriculum. These out-of-class learning excursions are designed to boost the pupil’s understanding of content taught in the classroom.”

His experiences tie in neatly with uMngeni Tourism’s recently launched family routes, which promotes sustainable tourism practices and aims to stimulate local economic growth.

“Tour operators’ involvement in the family routes can significantly contribute to their success,” said JP Prinsloo, chairperson of uMngeni Tourism.

“By partnering with uMngeni Tourism, tour operators gain access to unique experiences, increased customer demand and opportunities for collaboration and innovation. These routes are poised to revolutionise family tourism, creating a positive impact on both families and the local tourism industry.”

Prinsloo added that creating tourism routes provided a key component of the uMngeni Tourism’s sustainable development strategy, which champions sustainable and responsible tourism in the region.

By balancing growth with the preservation of its natural, cultural and social resources, the strategy is set to contribute to the long-term prosperity and sustainability of the local tourism industry. uMngeni Tourism’s new family routes are a testament to innovation and inclusivity.

“They encapsulate a vision that values family connections, a targeted audience that celebrates diversity, goals that aim for sustainable growth and a partnership model that underscores the importance of collaboration with tour operators,” he said.