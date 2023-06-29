Transit camp residents get homes

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Families who lived in transit camps in the Isipingo area south of Durban have been moved to 20 new home units in Ward 90 as part of the R170 million Kanku Road Housing Project.

The minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, deputy minister Pamela Tshwete, MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi and mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda led the handover ceremony on Wednesday.

The deputy minister said some of the people that were moved from the transit camp had been there since 2009.

“We know that there were many delays including Covid-19, but we are pleased to see that we are finally at this point to give you your keys today.”

"Climate change has affected the people of KZN so much that on the same day we hand over homes, we are also visiting families that have been affected by heavy rains"

The ANC in KZN said it was encouraged by an integrated approach adopted by all spheres of government.

ANC KZN

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said an integration of skills, resources and plans have ensured that families who for years lived in Isiphingo transit camps have keys to their new decent homes.

“As the ANC we committed to respond with a high sense of urgency to the heartbreaking pleas from families that have lived in Isipingo transit camps for years.

We are aware that there are families that were moved into transit camps as far back as 2019 after their homes were destroyed by the devastating floods that swept through eThekwini municipality,” said Mtolo.

Mtolo said subjecting these families to transit camps for such a long period was a matter that came under discussion under the recently held alliance political council.

“We have mandated the ANC government to expedite the decommissioning of the unacceptably high number of the existing transit camps in eThekwini Municipality

“Our view is that these temporary residential structures have remained an eyesore and an embarrassment. “We welcome progress that has been made to eradicate transit camps and residential units in general,” said Mtolo.