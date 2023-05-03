Transport minister visits Ashburton interchange project

By Akheel Sewsunker

The minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga, on Tuesday visited the R2,4 billion project at the Ashburton interchange to check on the progress being made. Chikunga said that the project is an important part of the country’s economy.

“Sixty percent of goods are transported through this corridor and that is why we feel, as the Department of Transport, [it is important] to add lanes and improve this corridor to take the number of traffic and trucks that are transporting goods and freight.” she said.

Chikunga added that the project is providing jobs. “There are good jobs here and people are gaining good experience.

Trainees and learnerships have been provided in the way of internships …we have created a number of direct jobs but there are also a number of indirect jobs that have been created,” she said.

Chikunga added that they were looking to upgrade the rail system to ease the strain on the roads. “We still believe that we need rail.

With rail coming to the party, it takes some of the goods that are not supposed to be on the road, such as dangerous goods.

“These goods are not supposed to be on the road and they must be on rail, such as coal. Coal is not supposed to be on the roads, and it is supposed to be on rail. We believe that this can happen soon so these goods do not have to be on the road,” said Chikunga. Chikunga said that Sanral played a positive role in the country’s economy.

“Sanral is doing us proud. We are very happy. It is one of our best state-owned companies. It is doing nothing else but a good job for the country,” she said.

Sanral CEO, Reginald Demana, said that these upgrades had a very specific purpose.

“The upgrades to the N2 and N3 [are aimed at opening] access to and out of Durban as [the port is one] of the most important pieces of infrastructure that we have in South Africa,” said Demana.

He added that this project has created an abundance of jobs.

The important thing about Sanral projects is that 30% will go to local communities. We are very clear that employment, whether it is unskilled or semi-skilled, must come from the local municipalities.

“That is something that is non-negotiable, we hire locals, we empower locals and in addition to constructing the main route, we also construct other community development programmes to make sure that we have a functioning road network to support the main road,” said Demana