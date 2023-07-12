Truck driver shot in Buffelsdraai, Durban

By Nosipho Gumede

A 35-year-old truck driver was shot at, outside a Landfill site in Buffelsdraai, Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they were flagged down by three men who said they were passengers in the truck and found the Fuso truck stationary on the roadside.

“The men said their driver had been shot and fled into a nearby bush,” said RUSA.

They added that RUSA members entered the bush and found the driver, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot.

The man said he and his colleagues had left the landfill site after collecting sacks of plastic collected by scavengers when a lone gunman opened fire on the truck. The suspect fled on foot.

They added that the vehicle was shot five times and the injured driver was transported to hospital for further medical care.