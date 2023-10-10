Truck overturned on the N3

By Chanel George

Road users have been urged to use alternative routes when travelling to Durban from Pietermaritzburg on the N3 after a truck overturned between Hammarsdale and Peacevale on Tuesday morning.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Rajen Chinaboo said the driver of the truck suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The scene has not been cleared and the right lane has been closed,” said Chinaboo.

He said traffic is being diverted to Cliffdale.

*This is a developing story.