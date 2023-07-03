Two children die in Richards Bay house fire

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A call has been made for parents to prioritise children’s safety.

This comes after two girls, Lwandoluhle Khetha (two) and her eight-month-old sister Kwanelisiwe Khetha, from the Mandlanzini area in Richards Bay, died in a devastating house fire while left unattended over the weekend.

The two toddlers tried to escape the fire but were unable to open the door in time.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has expressed profound sadness over the death of the toddlers, saying that the death of any child is an unbearable tragedy.

She emphasised the importance of safeguarding children from various potential hazards such as drowning, poisoning and accidents within the home and community.

“We call upon parents and caregivers to assume responsibility for taking every necessary precaution to protect their children.”

We urge the public to redouble their efforts in creating a safe and nurturing environment for all children to thrive, grow and flourish.

“As we conclude Child Protection Month, we are in deep pain of losing innocent souls like this,” she said.

Khoza added that this tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role parents play in child protection.

“To enhance preparedness, it is essential for homes to have clear emergency escape routes and conduct regular fire safety drills and discussions on fire prevention measures The department of social development remains committed to providing support, education and resources to parents, caregivers and communities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children.”

She said she stands in solidarity with the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time, offering sincere sympathies and unwavering support.

A team of social workers has been dispatched to provide psychosocial support to the grieving family.

These professionals will remain with the family even after the funeral.