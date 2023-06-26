Two dead in three-truck pile up

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Two truck passengers were killed on Monday morning in a collision involving three trucks on the N2 in Zinkwazi, northern KZN.

The initial collision occurred when the smaller truck was rear-ended by one of the larger trucks.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the larger truck then veered across the road resulting in the head-on collision with a third large truck.

“Sadly, the two passengers on the back of the truck sustained fatal injuries and were declared on scene.”

The driver and front passengers of the smaller truck were lucky to escape with minor injuries.

IPSS Medical Rescue

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said medics arrived at a chaotic scene, with multiple fatalities and injuries, and with some looting taking place of one of the trucks.

The driver of one of the larger trucks sustained moderate injuries, and was transported to hospital by IPSS Medical Rescue.

The driver and passengers of the other truck all sustained critical injuries, and were entrapped.

KMD Fire department

KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire worked to extricate the patients, all while some looting of one of the trucks took place.

The three patients were successfully extricated and their care handed over to the waiting medical crews. Two patients were transported under the care of IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support to a suitable facility.”

“Due to the traumatic injuries of the driver, the decision was made to airlift the patient to a suitable facility,” said Meyrick.

The N2 was completely closed, with traffic being diverted over the Zinkwazi bridge.