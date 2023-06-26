Two paramedics suspended for allegedly abandoning woman in distress

By Nosipho Gumede

Two paramedics who allegedly abandoned a patient in Umlazi, Durban, have been placed under immediate precautionary suspension, for investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has said they will not hesitate to take the most stringent action possible against any emergency healthcare staff who deliberately fail to discharge their duties and prioritise the life and well-being of those in need.

This follows a Facebook post that went viral of a woman seeking assistance after her older sister, who was experiencing heart problems was allegedly abandoned by KZN ambulance personnel, saying it was not their job to carry the woman’s sister up a flight of stairs.

The Facebook post

In the Facebook post, the woman alleges that the paramedics refused to get out of the ambulance and demanded that the patient be brought up by her relatives instead.

She said she then called on her neighbours to assist her in carrying her sister up the stairs because she was heavy, when the paramedics said they were being ‘too slow’ and ‘wasting their time’ , and left the scene without providing any medical attention to the woman’s sister.

The woman’s sister was eventually transported to a nearby clinic with an e-hailing taxi service, and then subsequently transferred to hospital by another Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

Department of health

In a statement, the Department of health said they were deeply disturbed by these allegations, as such actions are opposed to emergency care providers’ main objectives which include conserving life, the alleviation of suffering, promoting health, doing no harm, and encouraging the quality and equal availability of emergency medical care services.

“We will not hesitate to take the most stringent action possible against any emergency healthcare staff who deliberately fail to discharge their duties and prioritise the life and well-being of those in need,” read the statement.

The department added that they are currently attending to the clinical needs of the woman who was allegedly abandoned by an ambulance in Umlazi on Sunday night, saying that the patient is currently in hospital and getting the requisite level of care.

They encouraged the public to make use of its “Bika Sikusize” mobile application (app) to report any acts of impropriety, so that they can be dealt with urgently.