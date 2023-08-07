Two sentenced to life and 27 years’ imprisonment

By Nosipho Gumede

The Durban Regional Court has sentenced two men to life and 27 years’ imprisonment.

This follows their conviction on several charges including assault common, two counts of assault GBH, kidnapping, rape, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, in January 2020, Sanele Ngubane (31) and Sifiso Mbhele (33) approached the complainant (a 21-year-old woman), who was walking on the road in Umlazi with her parents.

ALSO READ | Man wanted in multiple cases arrested in joint operation

“The men assaulted both her parents and kidnapped her, taking her away to Ngubane’s house. There she was blindfolded and raped by them until she managed to escape. She was taken to the Prince Mshiyeni Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received psycho-social services, counselling, and support and the men were duly arrested,” said Ramkisson- Kara.

Court proceedings

Speaking on the court proceedings, Ramkisson– Kara said State Advocate Wendy Ndlela led the evidence of the woman, her parents and the police officials involved.

She added that Ndlela also submitted a victim impact statement compiled by the woman and facilitated by court preparation officer Nandi Mofokeng.

Ramkisson- Kara said she had never seen such hatred or hostility in her life.

“What happened to me was just unimaginable torture and brutality on another level. I never thought that a normal human being can destroy you to such an extent, without even knowing you or having past issues. I will never forget the day of the incident. What they did to me was inhumane,” read the victim impact statement.

Ngubane and Mbhele got life imprisonment for rape, 18 months for assault common, 3 years each for the two counts of assault GBH, five years for kidnapping and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The sentences will run concurrently with life.

Ramkisson-Kara added that the court deemed them unfit to possess firearms and ordered that their names be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.