By Witness Reporter

The situation was tense at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg campus on Monday as students intensified their strike there, resulting in police using rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the protest.

The students are protesting against the new direct payment called Tenet, which has been adopted by Nsfas.

The protest is said to have started on Thursday last week.

The new payment system started at the end of June and students say there have been problems from the beginning.

Nsfas appointed the suppliers to manage the payments, meaning universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers.

SRC Members

Speaking to The Witness, students who are also SRC members, and asked to remain unnamed out of fear of victimisation, said some students do not receive their allowances in full and some months they do not receive it at all.

They said previously, they used to get their allowances paid into the bank accounts of their choice.

With Tenet, [the money gets paid into a separate card] and you need to transfer it to your personal bank account. The bank charges to do this are so high. Students are also not getting their money in full. There are students who have received R30 and others R7 instead of R1 500. Some who are staying in accommodation have been kicked out because they do not have money to pay rent.

“We do not want to be here. We want to continue with our studies, but the situation is forcing us to be here. We are hungry and we want our issues to be addressed and sorted out,” said the SRC member.

They added that they have previously raised their concerns regarding the new system but these were never addressed.

Kwandile Mchunu, of the EFF student command, said 1000 students have been defunded since the new system was introduced.

“Since then, the number is growing and in other campuses as well. This is badly affecting the students and we want it to be addressed.”

When The Witness visited the campus on Monday, public order police officers were at the university school gates armed with shotguns.

Some students were inside the campus while others were walking outside the campus. Police vans were driving around the campus monitoring the situation.

Reports also emerged of staff members not being able to leave the campus due to the main entrance being blocked by protesters. They reportedly had to wait for security and SAPS to disperse the protesters before they could leave.

UKZN

Executive director of corporate relations at UKZN, Normah Zondo, said the university management condemns the sporadic acts of violence that took place at the Pietermaritzburg and Howard College campuses yesterday.

She said at Howard College protesters disrupted some classes and blocked the gate three entrance, while at the Pietermaritzburg campus, protesters hurled stones at SAPS and security personnel.

University management acknowledges the importance of addressing concerns regarding Nsfas processes and systems. However, it is essential to clarify that the university cannot provide commentary on these matters as they fall within the purview of Nsfas.

“It should be emphasised that Nsfas has recently taken significant steps to assume direct responsibility for disbursing student allowances. Consequently, any inquiries or requests for information concerning this payment process should be directed to the scheme. Nsfas has been actively communicating updates and information about this particular matter through regular official statements and most recently held a press briefing on this matter today [Monday].

DUT

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) meanwhile resorted to implementing interim online learning for all programmes, on all campuses from this week, due to disruptive student protests, also related to Nsfas payments.

Last week, classes were disrupted and students were intimidated by student protestors. DUT said the online learning was a temporary measure, taking the safety of the students and staff into account.

“The decision was taken at the joint executive management committee (EMC) and the senate executive committee (Senex) meeting held on Friday, August 4,” said Alan Khan, senior director of corporate affairs.

Khan said towards the end of last week, the university faced unwarranted protests that disrupted lectures and, more distressingly, led to instances of intimidation and threats aimed at DUT’s dedicated staff and non-protesting students.

The university has already identified some of the protesters who had violated its rules and policies. They have since been charged and suspended and they will face a disciplinary hearing. To date, four suspensions have been confirmed. Two hearings are scheduled and another four suspensions are imminent.

“The recent disruptions, threats and incidents of intimidation certainly do not align with living the DUT values and principles,” he said.

DUT SRC president Sanele Khumalo told The Witness that the issue of Nsfas payments “is very problematic and we hope that it will be resolved soon”.

Khumalo said the SRC condemned the burning and vandalising of the campuses.

“The fight should not be directed to the institution because Nsfas has stripped the university of powers to pay students.”

He said it was unlikely that there would be more disruptions since the university had moved lessons online and there was no transport available for students to go to campus.

Commenting on the issue of Nsfas payments, Khan said Nsfas had adopted a direct payment system called eZaga, which was managed by their own appointed service provider.

DUT was not involved in the payment process, nor was it involved in the appointment of the supplier. When the university was informed that some students have experienced challenges with receiving their funds from Nsfas, DUT immediately engaged with Nsfas and urged them to speedily resolve the issues that were raised by their recipients. The university had timeously informed and updated the student representative council (SRC) on these developments.

Khan said the university’s financial aid unit had been in contact with Nsfas to resolve the eZaga inefficiencies, and the following facts were gathered:

“A total of 21 165 students were paid allowances on Tuesday, August 1, according to a report received from Nsfas. According to our records, 1051 students were not paid by Nsfas. Financial aid is in the process of engaging with Nsfas to establish reasons for the non-payment.”

Khan said DUT Student Services and the SRC intervened to assist the students who were affected by the delayed Nsfas eZaga payments.

Universities of South Africa board

Meanwhile, the Universities of South Africa (Usaf) board has released a statement saying that they have taken issue with the Nsfas’s decision to disburse students’ allowances directly to the students out of concern that the system that Nsfas was implementing had not been tested at universities.

They said Nsfas was advised to implement this new system in a phased approach within universities.

These direct payments pose a risk of Nsfas continuing to pay deregistered students or those who have stopped attending classes, given that the universities’ databases are not integrated with that of Nsfas. According to Nsfas’ latest reports 14% (more than 50 000) students are still to be onboarded, resulting in undue pressure on these students who have to pay rent to their landlords, who are threatening to evict them.

“This is clearly placing universities in jeopardy as they have to deal with students’ concerns yet the contracts for direct payment of students exclude them. It is our view that the minister should intervene with urgency in this situation.”

Nsfas board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, said the scheme was perturbed to say the least by the occurrences of the past few days; the disruptions in learning activities for our beneficiaries in universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges was not something it took lightly.

“These interruptions have been mainly due to the changes in policies and guidelines that govern how the system disburses funds to students; more especially the new allowance payment system introduced by Nsfas.”

Khosa said that throughout the years, the scheme has gone through a series of changes and improvements in its processes, as well as funding eligibility criteria.

“This was mainly to ensure that the funding solution being offered students in higher education and learning is moving with the times and is fit for purpose. It is tradition that before the finalisation and release of the guidelines, the scheme embarks on a consultation process with sector stakeholders such as Universities of South Africa (Usaf), South Africa’s Public College Organisation (Sapco), South African Technical and Vocational Education and Training Student Association (Satvetsa) and South African Union of Students (Saus); to review the guidelines and ensure that they still speak to current challenges faced by students we seek to serve,” said Khosa.

NSFAS

Nsfas said due to the prevalent fraudulent activities targeted at its beneficiaries and to align to the student-centred model, it resolved to take over the payment of allowances to its beneficiaries.

“This was to ensure that incidents such as those of unauthorised access to beneficiary allowances and payment of ghost students experienced through the existing methods, which mostly relied on middlemen, are eliminated. Most frustrating for the students who called for the streamlining of these payments was the inconsistency in the payment dates by institutions, with most payments being late, institutional appointed service providers disbursing wrong amounts, a classic case being that of the R14 million paid to a beneficiary at Walter Sisulu University.”

Nsfas said it embarked on a fair and compliant procurement process.

The 18 bidders included the four major banks. All 18 bidders were fairly evaluated in accordance with the requirements set out in the bid document. The new system will enable Nsfas to take accountability for paying students on time and paying the right amount.

He added that the system will provide students with banking agility and student-centric, value-added services.