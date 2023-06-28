UKZN initiative to ensure students have food security

By Chanel George

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has embarked on a sandwich initiative to address food security on its campuses.

The UKZN Food Security Programme (FSP), founded by the UKZN Foundation, aims to feed students through the “Sandwich-A-Day” initiative.

With the exception of the medical school campus, which will only receive 500 sandwiches due to its size, 1 000 sandwiches will be provided to the others.

ALSO READ | Contractor withdraws from controversial R2,1 billion school feeding programme tender

Food security in South Africa, especially for students, is significantly impacted by inflation. Students do not have the finances to purchase nourishing meals on a daily basis as a result of the rising cost of living.

Sandwich-A-Day initiative

The Sandwich-A-Day initiative will receive some of the cost savings for this year set aside by the HIV and Aids programme.

Student representative council (SRC) president Wandile Majozi, said the programme will help to ease the stress of hunger.

With so many students reliant on financial aid, even those not covered by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will feel the strain financially.

Members of the SRC, who have been actively involved in supporting the food security effort, make, package and distribute the sandwiches to the students.

To help with meal preparation, they have enlisted the assistance of SRC members, ad hoc committees, clubs and groups.

Manager of the HIV and Aids programme and disability support unit

Amith Ramballie, manager of the HIV and Aids programme and disability support unit, has actively participated in assuring the delivery of food support services as part of the strategic coordination of the UKZN-FSP.

For the past three years, the HIV and Aids programme, which he directs, has volunteered to help implement the UKZN-FSP.

He said that the UKZN-FSP also recognises how food insecurity affects students’ wellbeing and academic achievement.

ALSO READ | MEC Frazer under pressure to restore feeding scheme supplies

The Sandwich-A-Day programme’s rollout was also helped with financing by students, faculty alumni, corporations and the general public.

Before the year is through, the UKZN-FSP intends to institutionalise the programme and set up hot meal facilities.