uMngeni business summit highlights importance of public private partnerships

By Estelle Sinkins

uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas says public private partnerships (PPPs) are essential for unlocking economic growth and addressing the economic and social ills plaguing the country.

Speaking at the inaugural uMngeni Business Investment Summit at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, outside Howick, on Thursday, Pappas said “government can’t do it alone” stressing the importance of PPPs that include various tiers of government, the non governmental sector and the private sector.

“Government also needs to learn from the private sector on how to innovate, to find solutions and implement them,” Pappas said.

Working together to improve the economy, encouraging new businesses to invest in uMngeni and the wider uMgungundlovu district, and reducing the country’s crippling unemployment figures, was a common thread among all the speakers at the summit.

Mike Newton, chief executive officer of Umeda (uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency), described uMngeni as a “circle of excellence” in the district.

He explained that one of the key elements of any economic development plan, was the spatial development framework, which is used by municipalities to help businesses know where to invest and what competitive advantages exist in a particular area.

“Coming from that is a local economic development (LED) strategy and they have a very good LED strategy at uMngeni,” Newton said.

Umeda is currently working with uMngeni Municipality to redevelop the Howick Falls Precinct, using funding from the KwaZulu-Natal Department for Economic Development and Tourism (Edtea).

Meanwhile, Municipal manager Mzi Hloba revealed that uMngeni has also secured R24 million for the development of an informal trader complex in Mpophomeni and a further R1 million for municipal employment initiatives in which people are encouraged to create jobs.

This money has also been made available by Edtea.

Prashina Mohangi, from South African Local Government Association (Salga), said she hoped other municipalities would follow in the footsteps of uMngeni by encouraging engagement with the business sector.

We need to do a real introspection in terms of what we need to provide to the business community and what we can do differently as local government to ensure that we do have a conducive environment for businesses to stay, to grow and to expand.

André Voigts, director at Mount Verde Pty Ltd, told delegates that he believed uMngeni provided the ‘ideal place’ to do business, adding that what was critical to investors was confidence and knowing that they will get a decent return on the money they plough into a project.

What I found in uMngeni Municipality is that many of these notions of what confidence is exists [and this] can quite easily become a draw for investors.

Voigts said the changes made in uMngeni in the past few years were visible and filtering down to grass roots level, which encouraged investor confidence.

Napjadi Mathlo, the chief executive officer of Vandanamix/2UFOODS, based in Howick, told delegates that she wanted to see government helping people get their goods to market and to improve the regulation and monitoring of products to prevent people buying expired food.

She also urged the municipality to get emerging and established farmers in the same room to help ensure the future of agriculture and to encourage the older generation to share their knowledge with young business people.

Pappas summed up the day saying it was important for those in government to listen and to facilitate the dreams and ideas that people had for the region and not simply be “compliance robots”.