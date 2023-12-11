uMngeni mayor calls on province to address R103 concerns

By Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas has asked the provincial MEC for transport to intervene and address the deteriorating state of the R103 between Nottingham Road and Mooi River, which is the only alternate route to the N3 national highway in the event of a road closure or diversion.

Pappas said he has been raising the issue of the deteriorating condition of the road since 2022 and although commitments were made by the department to fix the road in July, nothing has been done since.

In a letter sent to MEC Sipho Hlomuka, seen by The Witness, Pappas said he will now take his concerns to the KZN premier and the minister of Transport. “I will be flagging this issue with the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs [Cogta] as a potential dispute between the municipality and the Department of Transport.

“As the local authority, we are compelled to take active steps to protect our local people and promote economic development. The inability of the Department of Transport to execute one of its core functions poses a direct threat to the lives and the economy of our region,” said Pappas.

Pappas said the poor condition of the R103 is significantly impacting the local economy. Businesses that rely on efficient transport are experiencing delays and increased costs due to the deteriorating road conditions.

He added tat the safety of both locals and visitors was at great risk due to the state of the road. The road posed hazards to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, jeopardising lives daily, he added.

The attractiveness of our region as a tourist destination is being tarnished by the persistently poor road conditions. Visitors to our area expect a safe and enjoyable experience and the current state of the R103 is compromising this, potentially deterring future tourism

He said he hoped that necessary repairs to the R103 would be made before the busy festive period. Locals and business owners along the R103 agreed with him.

The owner of a guesthouse along the road said one of the things travelers look at when booking accommodation is their safety and the condition of the road, especially those that use their own transport.

“We often hear our guest complain about the condition of the road and since we are in the middle between Mooi River and Howick towns, they have to travel through a really bad road to get there. We always suggest using the N3, but it doesn’t really make sense because they book in our area for the view and driving along the R103 is very beautiful scenery,” said the owner, who asked not to be named.

Thabani Ndlela from Lidgetton said he travels every day to Howick and sometimes Mooi River using the R103, and he can’t remember how many times he’s had to change his tyres.

The road has potholes and you have to be very careful when avoiding them because you’d either need to go towards oncoming traffic or on the side of the road that’s full of long grass.

“I always feel sorry for people who walk on this road because since there’s uncut grass on the side of the road, they end up walking on the road, posing a danger to themselves,” said Ndlela.

According to a letter sent to Pappas by Hlomuka in May, which The Witness has seen, the department has allocated funds for the rehabilitation of several sections of the road over the next few years.

The department did not respond to The Witness’ enquires about when the rehabilitation of this road will start.