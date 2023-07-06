uMngeni to investigate cause of fire at Curry’s Post landfill site

By Estelle Sinkins

uMngeni Municipality is investigating the cause of the fire at the Curry’s Post landfill site, which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Speaking from the site on Wednesday, uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said there would be a full investigation into the cause of the fire, which was reported at around 6.30 am.

We have yet to determine what or who started the fire, but we suspect that the fire was started by some of the pickers who use this site

He added that they would also be looking into allegations of possible foul play after messages were reportedly sent to the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism (Edtea) in KZN just before the fire started.

Firefighters from Umgungundlovu District Municipality and Msunduzi Municipality, with assistance from Sappi Forestry and SOS Forestry, tackled the blaze, which was largely under control by 1 pm. Pappas said some areas were still smouldering and they were being dealt with by the firefighters.

uMngeni’s own machinery is being used to dig trenches and ensure the fire does not reignite. “There is always a risk with landfill site fires that they do flare up again,” he added. “This is largely due to the underground fires that take place when these landfills catch fire.

There is also the methane, which is flammable, as well as all the other materials that are discarded in the landfill site.

Security has been deployed at the landfill site to protect the firefighters while they continue to work. Pappas said they would also be looking into allegations that criminals have formed cartels at the landfill site to control who can sell recyclable material at Curry’s Post.

Pappas urged residents not to bring their rubbish to the site as it is currently closed. Municipal refuse collection will continue as usual and residents should use the New England Landfill Site in Pietermaritzburg for bulk waste disposal