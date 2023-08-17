Unconfirmed reports of a lion roaming along N2 spark panic

By Londiwe Xulu

Graphic pictures of a human body circulating on social media, of a person believed to have been mauled by a lion, have sparked fears among truck drivers.

The pictures were allegedly taken along the N2 between Mkuze and Hluhluwe where unverified posts on social media reported a lion on the loose in the area.

The pictures have been circulating on social media and truck drivers’ groups since Monday.

This comes after three leopards were spotted on the same route last week. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife however dismissed reports that the leopards had escaped and said there are free-roaming animals living in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A truck driver who travels along the route regularly said the issue of wild animals escaping from game reserves was a huge concern to them. The driver, who asked not to be named, added that since reports of the lion on the loose emerged last week, they have been nervous to stop anywhere between Mkuze and Hluhluwe.

“As truck drivers, there are times when we need to stop to relieve ourselves in the bushes but after these pictures [of the lion] and the warnings, we are scared. Last week we were warned about leopards, now there’s a lion. This is frightening,” the driver said.

He added that even though Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said the leopards were not a danger, they are still scared. “These are wild animals. No one can convince me that they are not harmful because if they see me while they are hungry, I don’t know what they’ll do and I’ll definitely run for my life,” said the truck driver.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma said they have seen the pictures that have been circulating on social media. Duma said Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has no official information relating to a poacher or a person who may have been mauled to death by a lion in their park or along the N2.

If there is anyone with information about a lion mauling a person to death, the nearest police station must be the first point of call.

“We must hasten to point out that we understand the apprehension of communities regarding unconfirmed reports of a lion roaming freely along the N2. Naturally, communities will be worried about their safety and the safety of their livestock,” said Duma.

Duma said he will be visiting the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officials soon to brief traditional leaders and communities about jobs to be created through the erection of new fencing of the protected area.