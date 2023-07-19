Unwelcome decline in business confidence in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Business confidence and service delivery perceptions in Durban have worsened in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. According to the business confidence index (BCI), this is the second consecutive decline of the index.

The BCI is a tool that helps to gauge the current economic atmosphere and future direction of commerce. In addition it helps to monitor output growth and present an advance warning of turning points in economic activity.

The index was computed using data collected from the business community through methodical surveys.

This was the fourth BCI constructed using survey data collected from the private sector managers in the eThekwini Municipality. According to the Durban BCI, during the second quarter of 2023, business confidence in Durban declined to 37,28 from 43,27 in the previous quarter.

This is a second consecutive decline of the index following another dip in business confidence in the municipality from 44,04 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 43,27 in the first quarter of 2023.

According to researchers, the downward trend of the Durban business confidence index mirrored the overall national business confidence, which had been declining for five consecutive quarters.

“The Durban business confidence index, however, remains higher than the national average, which stands at 27 index points.

“The decline in the index can be attributed to various factors such as ongoing electricity rationing, public policy uncertainties, the breakdown in diplomatic relations between the United States of America and South Africa and weak economic performance including lacklustre growth, cost pressures, and continual interest rate increases.”

Service Delivery The BCI showed that service delivery perceptions in Durban worsened in the second quarter of 2023, partly explaining the decline in business confidence during the quarter. The report indicated that among the surveyed businesspersons, 84,6% stated that if they (or anyone else) reported a “poor service delivery” complaint, it was very unlikely that the authorities would attend to it.

“This represents a 6,6 percentage point increase in the proportion of surveyed participants that hold this view.

“On the list of the poorest services provided by the government, the environment [sewerage, solid waste and parks] is at the top (30,8%) followed by electricity (23,1%), roads (21,2%) and public safety (police, fire, and ambulance) (21,2%).”

According to the report, the recent police recorded crime statistics revealed that public safety was deteriorating in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service released statistics that showed that, in the first quarter of 2023, community-reported serious crimes increased by 17,1% in Durban and 5,1% in KwaZulu-Natal province.