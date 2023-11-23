Update: Fire causes extensive damage to part of China Mall in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

With just a day to go before the busy Black Friday shopping festival, shop owners at the partially gutted China Mall in Springfield Park, Durban, are devastated at the economic blow their businesses are suffering.

Nearly 40% of the sprawling retail facility was engulfed by a blaze early on Wednesday morning, stoking anxiety of a possible repeat of the July riots two years ago that resulted in shopping centres in the area being looted and then burnt to the ground.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Another fire breaks out at Durban China Mall building

On Wednesday afternoon, fire officers and forensic investigators were combing through the smouldering ruins looking for clues on the cause of the blaze.

According to Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios, the fire broke out on Wednesday morning and emergency services were swift to respond, secure the area and contain the blaze.

“The Marshall Security emergency dispatch centre received reports from residents around the Springfield Park area saying they were seeing smoke from near the China Mall building.

“We responded along with other emergency services and the metro police and found the building was on fire,” said Mathios.

He the public order policing unit, supported by various private security firms, including Marshall Security, helped secure the perimeter as there were fears the blaze would attract looters.

ALSO READ | Fire victims get assistance

Bheki Hadebe, division commander for the eThekwini Fire Department, told The Witness at 2 pm that the fire had been contained; however, firefighters were still at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Hadebe said about 40% of the building had caught fire; however, it was difficult to say at that point how much merchandise had been destroyed.

He said though fire fighters were still working the scene, the teams had done enough to restrict the fire and prevent further damage.