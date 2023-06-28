Updated | Alliance pledges to tackle corruption

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The alliance political council has pledged to work together to deal with challenges of corruption by ANC deployees, load shedding and unemployment.

The council members; African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) KwaZulu-Natal held a joint media briefing in Durban yesterday to announce resolutions from a two-day meeting it held.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the meeting marked the beginning of the promotion of the habit of discussing issues, robustly using internal processes.

We emerged from this meeting with a resolution to speak with one voice on the solutions that will help this province move on a new trajectory of socio-economic development. We agreed that our approach … seeks to ensure that we collectively, as alliance partners, evaluate the performance of the ANC government in this province and at national level.

The council resolved to collectively fight corruption both in the public and private sector, hold deployed leaders accountable and nip in the bud the collapse of service delivery in various municipalities.

“We agreed that those who offer bribes and kickbacks to civil servants and municipal workers are in the private sector.

“They must not escape scrutiny and punishment. It has been common to find a sole operator in the public sector but often the crime is a partnership operation — within the public service but often it is a public private partnership in crime.

Corruption and Fraud

Mtolo said there was widespread corruption associated with the supply chain and procurement sections, fraudulent issuing of tenders and contracts to unskilled and undeserving entrepreneurs. The political council said it took seriously the task of holding accountable all leaders deployed by the ANC into different structures within the state.

The responsibility to ensure the ANC-led government delivers lies in the hands of the alliance partners more than it does with opposition. In view of the above, the political council agreed that narrow and individual interests must be the thing of the past.

The council noted that the support for the Congress Movement had drastically declined in historically stronghold areas, especially urban townships, city centres and other working-class communities. “We are concerned that members of our leading structures of the alliance tend to reside in areas where progressive organisations are either non-existent or weak.

‘The leadership of our structures will be held accountable for mass participating and structural functionality in their branches,” said Mtolo.

SACP

SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu said the government had made many mistakes since democracy and the political council will try to fix them.

“Deployment should work based on merit and whether the member being deployed had a good track record of leadership.”

The political council said it noted the collapse of service delivery in various municipalities, adding that at the core of the service delivery issues it saw problems such as corruption, maladministration, the abuse of political offices and many others.

We have agreed that municipalities under the ANC must be at the forefront of service delivery and ensure good governance

“We further noted the political instability created by coalitions. In most municipalities where there are coalitions we have observed the collapse of service delivery,” said Mtolo.