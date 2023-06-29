Updated | Displaced families to be assisted with building material

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Human Settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says families displaced after heavy rains in Inanda and other parts of Durban on Tuesday will be assisted with building material.

This is after 36 people spent the night at the Maoti Community Hall in Inanda, six were left injured and one person died after their informal home in Mayville washed away.

Two other people reportedly drowned after their car washed off a river crossing in Caversham Road, in Pinetown.

In Zwelisha, north of Durban, 23-year-old Thembinkosi Sihle Sibandze was swept away when he attempted to cross a river with his herd of cows — his remains have not yet been found.

Kubayi said she will be sending professional engineers to all affected areas to properly assess the damage to homes. She said the department will also be looking into the provision of building vouchers to assist families to rebuild their homes.

The minister along with KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led a government visit to the community of Inanda to assess damage.

Speaking at the hall, Dube-Ncube echoed the minister’s words, adding that temporary accommodation would be provided to some displaced families.

Minister says families will not stay in halls for long

The Al-Imdaad Foundation donated blankets to the families staying at the hall, but Kubayi said the displaced families will not be staying in the hall for long as she was instructed by the president to not keep any families in halls.

“I have been instructed to ensure that you don’t stay here for long, which is why we are hoping that the profiling of all those affected will be done in the next 24 hours and we can start rolling out whatever help is required,” she said.

Kaunda said the city’s rescue and emergency teams worked throughout Tuesday night and responded to more than 100 calls for assistance.

They rescued people that were trapped in their properties and on the roads, especially in the PINK area [Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu]. Other affected areas include Pinetown, St Wendolins, Nazareth, New Germany, Westville, Reservoir Hills, Umkomaas, Mbumbulu and Folweni.”

Kaunda said the city’s multi-disciplinary teams such as those from water, electricity, roads and parks are in various communities to ensure that services are restored and that infrastructure is repaired swiftly.

Many areas lost power, but technicians have begun restoring it in several areas. Some roads remained closed after being waterlogged.

These include Bayhead, Brickfield, M7 Bellville, and Stapleton Road. The residents were sceptical as to whether the government would deliver on its promises this year.

Residents

Inanda resident Mbali Ntshangase said she had no hope that the government would assist her as she was still waiting to be assisted from last year when her home was also damaged by the floods.

We see people who don’t need the help receiving building material while we shack dwellers have to figure it out on our own. The government promised us building material last year and till today we have been waiting.”

Another resident, Winile Mchune, said the rain and wind came as a surprise, and that “within seconds we lost roofs to our homes”.

She said the government had promised and even profiled them for assistance through building material and food vouchers last year, which never came.