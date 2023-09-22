Updated | Tributes pour in for fallen stalwart Ragavaloo

By Chris Ndaliso

Former two-time Richmond mayor Andrew Ragavaloo was a selfless and dedicated cadre of both the ANC and Richmond community at large, his fellow comrades said on Thursday.

Babu Baijoo, who was in the ANC along with the late 72-year-old former school principal, said Ragavaloo always led from the front and was an “extremely” dedicated comrade of the movement. He died in his hospital bed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“He was an ANC activist and mayor when it was a very difficult time to find a cadre with Andrew’s stature. I think the trauma of all that was happening at the time got the better of him. He always put the security of others before his own,” said Biajoo.

He is one of the best who I think should have been deployed to a senior position after his two mayoral terms

The family and the ANC regional leadership were distraught at the loss of a father who had served the Richmond community at different levels — as a teacher, principal, council speaker, and mayor. His son, Dwayne, said Ragavaloo, who had a stroke in July 2022, fell ill last week. He was later hospitalised with pneumonia.

Dwayne said his father was a “selfless” leader who strived for equality, excellence, and democracy across all levels. “He was a loving husband to our mother for 49 years and an exceptional father to his children. He was a wise and moral grandfather to his grandchildren, whom he taught and mentored on the real values in life,” said Dwayne.

He said his father dedicated the better part of his life to uplifting the community. Richmond resident and businessman Ricky Jugree said it would take a lifetime to find another dedicated community servant like Ragavaloo.

Jugree said he worked with Ragavaloo from back when he was still mayor. “When he was the mayor, we worked together on the Richmond crime watch. He was one of the executive members of the neighbourhood watch.

“At some point, he relied on crutches after a car accident some years ago but still, he did not stop going out on patrols with us. Even when he retired as mayor, we would still go to him for advice and possible solutions for any problem we faced.

“This included other community members, and he never turned anyone away. People would even go to him on legal matters because he was an intelligent man,” said Jugree.

He said, long after he left political office, when he decided to assist in any situation, he did so at his own expense. Ragavaloo served the KZN education department for 51 years, having been a teacher for 37 years from 1974. In 1997, he became a principal until 2011.

In between his career in education, he became Richmond mayor from 1996 to 1999, a period when Richmond was known as KZN’s killing field, before becoming council speaker from 2000 to 2005 and for a second term between 2006 and 2011. From 2011 to 2016, he took a second term as mayor.

Moses Mabhida regional secretary Samora Ndlovu said Ragavaloo’s passing is a loss to both the Richmond community, the ANC, and his family. “In his prime, comrade Ragavaloo participated and contributed a lot to the development of the Richmond area.

“During the early ’90s, he contributed a great deal during the transition from the apartheid system into democracy. He [led] the Richmond community out of the mist of the time of Sifiso Nkabinde, who was expelled from the ANC.

The situation was volatile at the time, but with Ragavaloo’s guidance, the community pulled through. He was the giant of the ANC in the Midlands

The Witness reported in 2013 that Ragavaloo had lost three family members and five close comrades during the area unrest from 1997 to 1999. During that period, it was reported that his family home became a place of pilgrimage for all the families that were direct victims of the political violence in the area.

“All those incidents did not deter him from serving the community. He was good in local government and he understood the ANC and its policies.

“This is the man who divided his time between his family, the community, and the ANC,” said Ndlovu.

He will be buried in Richmond on September 30.