Urgent intervention needed to curb political killings in KZN

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The increase in political killings warrants an urgent meeting of political party leaders in KZN to find viable solutions to the scourge, the DA said on Wednesday.

The call follows the murders of ACDP councillor JF Myaka, in Umhlathuze, and IFP councillor Innocent Mkhwanazi, within just one week.

Councillor Innocent Mkhwanazi, from the Umkhanyakude District Municipality, was shot dead on Monday in Mtubatuba.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa sent his and the party’s condolences to Mkhwanazi’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this point. We will provide more details as they become available. The IFP condemns this killing in the strongest possible terms.

“This type of violence does not bode well for our democracy and is cause for serious concern as we approach the 2024 elections. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Political killings are “a threat to democracy”

DA leader in the KZN legislature, Francois Rodgers, said the growing climate of violence in the province was a threat to democracy.

Rodgers said earlier this year, they engaged directly with premier Nomusa Dube Ncube, calling on her to engage with all political party leaders.

“Her response was flippant. This lack of interest is confirmed by the fact that the Moerane Commission report, with its recommendations on preventing such killings, is gathering dust in her office.

The commission has laid much of the blame for political killings at the door of political parties, with many of its recommendations also geared towards them.

“Yet, to date, there is little attempt by some stakeholders to acknowledge or implement these proposals,” he said.

He said of extreme concern was that attacks and killings of councillors appeared to be more prevalent in municipalities with hung councils or those with unstable coalitions.

“This raises serious questions around whether there are sinister forces at play,” he said.

“It is now critical that [Cogta] MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi revises her department’s approach to these municipalities. This must include putting a stop to party-political games and working with councils and political parties to bring about stability.”

“KZN has a long, sad record of political violence, partly because of apartheid, but also due to a history of violence and intolerance, particularly between [certain political parties].”

While massive strides have been made since 1994, this scourge has unfortunately raised its ugly head during the past few years

Rodgers said for democracy to survive, next years’ elections must be free and fair, with elected office-bearers able to perform their duties without intimidation