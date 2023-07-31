UShaka beach sewage claims are false

By Nosipho Gumede

The eThekwini Municipality has rubbished claims of sewage being pumped into UShaka beach.

This comes after lots of light brown foam surfaced from the sea and into the shores, leading people to believe it was yet another sewer-related issue.

Clarifying the issue in a statement, the municipality said the City is currently busy with a sand-pumping operation on the beachfront close to the harbour’s mouth.

They added that this is done on an annual basis to ensure that the beaches remain in good condition for all beach goers.

“The sand-pumping scheme creates a recreational beach and pumps approximately 280 000 cubic metres of sand onto the beaches every year. This also acts as a buffer between the beach and infrastructure.

The harbour breakwaters prevent the natural migration of sand from south to north on our beachfront, necessitating the sand pumping operation. If the City did not pump sand, our beaches would erode away with the action of the waves,” read the statement.

The municipality said continuous beach monitoring programmes are in place to provide sediment data on the beaches, which guides the sand pumping scheme.

They added that the darker colour of the sand is because of naturally occurring minerals such as quartz, feldspar, titanium and ilmenite, which is black in colour and should not be confused with oil or sewage spills.

“The public are cautioned to avoid the area where the sand is being pumped, especially towards the water’s edge as the sand is soft and liquified and could act as quicksand,” read the statement.