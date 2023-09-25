Using seaweed as means of combatting diabetes and obesity

By Witness Reporter

A master’s graduate has researched the way in which seaweed can combat diabetes and obesity.

University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate S’thandiwe Magwaza received her biochemistry Master’s cum laude last week for her research on the use of seaweed to treat diabetes and obesity.

Her body of work — titled “Studies on the antioxidative, antidiabetic and anti-obesogenic potentials of some marine macroalgae or seaweeds collected from the southern and western coastlines of South Africa” — focused on the benefits of seaweed.

Magwaza added that obesity and type 2 diabetes have become significant global health concerns in recent years. “These conditions are associated with a range of serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and certain types of cancer.

“Understanding their causes, risk factors and management is crucial to improve public health and reduce the burden of chronic diseases,” she said.

Magwaza added that the need for natural combatants were in great demand. “There is great demand for natural anti-obesity and anti-T2D remedies owing to the fact that they cost less and have fewer to no side effects,” she said.

A number of seaweeds go to waste although many medicinal plant extracts and their isolated compounds have been scientifically proven to possess anti-obesity and anti-T2D properties

The research that Magwaza conducted evaluated the anti-obesity, anti-diabetic and antioxidant potentials of 23 seaweeds collected on South Africa’s southern and western coastlines. Exploring these natural sources for their anti-obesity and anti-diabetic benefits may pave the way for safer and more sustainable treatment options.

Magwaza added that she was very grateful for the support she received during her research.

“I always use my breaks to spend time with my family as they are important for my mental and emotional wellbeing.

“The memories we create together and the emotional connection I have with them serve as a source of com-fort during challenging times,” she said.