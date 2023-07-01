Vaping poses a high risk

By Mandisa Mchunu

While adults who are addicted to cigarettes are opting to use a vaporiser to quit smoking, teenagers are now more vested in it as a trend.

Pulmonologist Dr Anish Ambaram clarified that e-cigarettes have been useful for patients that need assistance in quitting cigarettes.]

He said, however, that increasing numbers of adolescents are making it fashionable to vape which has created a new addiction.

While we still don’t know exactly what chemicals are in e-cigarettes, there is accumulating evidence that e-cigarettes may have fewer toxic chemicals than ‘regular’ cigarette smoking. Nonetheless vaping has been associated with many diseases in the lung and cardiovascular system,” he said.

Ambaram said the primary agent in e-cigarettes is nicotine which is a substance that is associated with addiction and cardiovascular (heart and blood vessels) complications.

“Emerging diseases associated specifically with vaping include ‘lipoid pneumonia’. This is due to the glycerol carrier substance in the vapour. Other forms of pneumonia such as ‘organising pneumonia’ have been detected and can be fatal,” he said.

They have also treated adolescent children with vaping-induced organising pneumonia and some of them were so critical that they had to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for respiratory support. “Parents are warned of some of the dangers of vaping. It is not as ‘harmless’ as the manufacturers and marketers of vaping products claim.

There is a serious risk of dependence, especially in adolescents, and certainly a risk of lung and cardiovascular disease and even death

A source who did not want to be named said he has been trying to quit smoking over and over again and e-cigarettes have played a crucial role in his journey by lessening the intensity of his craving for cigarettes.

“I can recommend it to smokers who want to leave the addiction and rather use it instead. It comes in different flavours that make it easy to choose which one is better for them. I am not aware of any fatal effects … because even scientists recommend it as a tool that can be used by those who wish to quit smoking,” he said.

As a parent he said he would never encourage his teenage child to drink or smoke because he understands the dangers of it, particularly smoking.

However, he said in an instance where his child has been smoking and has become addicted, he would advise them to use vaping.

Vapour Products Association of South Africa

According to Vapour Products Association of South Africa, vaping is 95% safer than smoking.

Their claims are apparently backed by the Kings College London findings which revealed that vaping products containing nicotine were the most popular aids in smoking cessation.

“Since vapour products are for adults only, their use in areas frequented by minors, such as schools, should be controlled in the same way as other age-restricted products like alcohol.

The advertising and promotion of e-cigarettes should be allowed to ensure that adult consumers are aware of their availability and attributes so that they can make informed choices, while being restricted to limit exposure to minors,” said the Vapour Products Association of South Africa.

A source associated with a certain brand who did not want to be named, said smoking is dangerous.

He tried vaping before but prefers smoking over using e-cigarettes because the latter do not give him the same pleasure as a cigarette.

I would not recommend smoking or using a vapor to anyone, especially teenagers. Smoking might have visible severe consequences, but vapours also slowly cause damage to one’s health.

“Even though e-cigarettes impacts are not yet clarified, we are not just puffing harmless vapour; surely there is a catch in those flavours,” he said.

Parents Association

Vee Gani, of the Parents Association of KwaZulu-Natal, said they do not recommend vaping even for adults.

He said even if an adolescent uses it, as parents they cannot guarantee they will not escalate to other substances.

“Parents should never allow their children to smoke in general because it is not conducive to a healthy upbringing. At some point it causes damage to the lungs and provides a gateway for them to take other substances,” he said.

National Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale backs the notion that vaping is dangerous to adolescents since their brains are still developing and consequently more sensitive to nicotine.

“The department’s position regarding cessation in general is that vapes cannot be used as products that assist to quit traditional smoking or as harm-reduction products or considered as 95% safe.

“They are not the solution to the problem,” he said