Voter registration: No major incidents reported

By Khethukuthula Xulu

There were minor disruptive incidents reported during the voter registration weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, says the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga said there were some protest marches over service delivery that delayed the opening of voting stations on Saturday in Impendle, Msinga, Kokstad and Camperdown.

Masinga said the protests were controlled with the assistance of the police. All 4 973 voting stations were open and operational, she added.

Last week the MEC for Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said there would be constant monitoring of crime hotspot areas in Durban, Pietermaritzburg and Zululand during the voter registration weekend.

Hlomuka said a total of over 24 000 security personnel would be deployed throughout the province.

“Resources such as high-calibre vehicles and aircrafts are also deployed as part of the operational plan.

“Some of the areas of concern which were flagged during the security preparation include political violence, intra- and inter-party conflict, community protests, acts of criminality, taxi-related conflict and, lastly, adverse weather conditions,” said Hlomuka.

Masinga said voter registration was delayed in Howich due to heavy rains and winds that blew over the IEC tents. Despite the slight delays, Masinga said IEC voting stations were able to attract more than 200 000 voters across the province on Saturday, and “19% of that number were new voters that the IEC wanted to target”.

Most people wanted to ensure that they were registered and also rectify or change personal information.

The recently released Census 2022 results indicate that SA has an estimated 39,7 million voting age population. By midday on Sunday, Masinga said more than 100 000 people had already visited stations despite slight delays caused by a march in Estcourt and in Nkandla, where IEC staff were met with a padlock on the doors of the voting station premises.

“If you were not able to reach the stations on time you can still update your information or check if you are registered on our website.”

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that there were no crime-related incidents reported in connection with the voter registration processes.

In terms of the Constitution, the country must have an election within 90 days of the expiry of the legislatures’ terms, which means the 2024 national and provincial elections will likely take place between May and the middle of August 2024.