Vow to end black on black violence

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has declared that black on black violence will never rear its ugly head ever again.

Mbalula said this during the memorial lecture in honour of the late uMgungundlovu traditional leader and liberation struggle activist, Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo, held at Maqongqo Stadium on Friday.

The event started at the Maphumulo residence at Mbambangalo location where Mbalula along with other leaders laid wreaths at Maphumulo’s grave.

Maphumulo, who was Contralesa’s founding president, played a major role during the peace talks which brought an end to violence in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed more than 10 000 lives in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Regarded as a “maverick and rebel chief”, Maphumulo was an ANC leader in the Natal Midlands region, where he fiercely opposed the IFP’s use of traditional leaders as the party’s operatives.

Maphumulo, who was assassinated in 1991, was in 2018 awarded the Order of Luthuli in Gold for what President Cyril Ramaphosa described as the inkosi’s exceptional selfless contribution to conflict resolution, and his resistance against injustice and oppression.

The unity of Africans will thrive. That is because Maphumulo was killed due to fighting for development, unity and living in peace

He added that for challenges that traditional leaders face, solutions must be found by working together.

“Traditional leadership must be supported. Amakosi need to be able to reach parliament and also in the organisation, so that they give us guidance. We as leaders need to respect the house of traditional leadership.

“Inkosi Maphumulo fought for the restoration of the system of traditional leadership.”

“We must thrive for all traditional leaders to be recognised uniformly, in a standardised manner across various recognised categories. We must not create an impression that there are traditional leaders more recognised than others,” he added.

Mbalula said Inkosi Maphumulo was not a coward.

“He stood for what was right and what he believed in. Even if it meant his life could taken away, he stood against violence. He didn’t like violence. He was killed for fighting for development and peace amongst our people. He was killed for his honesty. His spirit still lives among us.”

Mbalula urged traditional leaders to stand for the truth.

“Don’t be too involved in politics. Fight against corruption and for the development of our people. You should not allow yourself to be used by political parties,” he added.

ANC Moses Mabhida Region chairperson Mzimkhulu Thebolla said they believe that they will never find the answers.

“We should know who sent young people from a certain political party that attacked the Mbambangalo chief.

“We need to know what happened. The biggest question that deserves to be answered is who killed Maphumulo and why along with other comrades,” said Thebolla.

Inkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo, said such lectures brings back emotions on how his father was brutally murdered.

He was fighting for justice and freedom for our people. We find comfort in the messages conveyed by leaders of my father’s good work that he did and also that which he died for

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) secretary-general, Zolani Mkiva, said they are clear that the management of the national question in this country, cannot happen without a meaningful contribution and participation of traditional leaders.

He added that we are a republic of a special type because we recognise kings, queens, senior traditional leaders, headmen (izinduna).