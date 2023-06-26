‘Walking for the youth of South Africa’

By Chanel George

It was an emotional end to a 28-day journey on foot for Sindiswa Ndaba, when she reached the end of her 721,5 km walk from Johannesburg to Durban on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Westgate, Pietermaritzburg, has spent the last four weeks on the road, walking to raise awareness around sanitary dignity for youth and women in South Africa.

An exhausted Ndaba, who started her journey on May 28, reached Durban on Sunday afternoon.

The aim

Her aim is to raise funds towards sanitary kits for pupils who experience water, sanitation and hygiene deprivation in schools in need of a safe, hygienic water supply, sex-segregated sanitation and handwashing systems. So far, she has identified 10 schools.

Ndaba said the walk has been overwhelming, but focusing on the bigger picture, the cause, kept her going.