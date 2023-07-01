Warm reception for Ramaphosa in Ladysmith

By Clive Ndou

The residents of Mhlumayo near Ladysmith, who almost 30 years after democracy still do not have running water, roads and a police station, on Friday put their faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking at the presidential imbizo (Community meeting), residents said they have been neglected by the government.

Dumisani Dlodlo, who struggles to access his homestead due to the absence of decent roads, said he had been fighting for roads since 1994.

Because I was at the forefront in confronting the government on the matter, a road was eventually constructed. As a reward for my efforts, it was decided that the road should be named after me. However, what I find to be the most disappointing thing is that the road did not reach my home — it ends a few kilometres from my house.

“The reason I’m raising this matter here is that I have full confidence in the president. The fact that he decided to visit us is proof that he really cares for us. I have no doubt that he will do something about my predicament,” he said.

Situated about 60 km from the Ladysmith CBD, Mhlumayo has no police station.

Chief Nqayilivele Sithole

Chief Nqayilivele Sithole, who presides over the area, told Ramaphosa that victims of violence die whilst waiting for the police to rescue them from their attackers.

“At times they call the police but because the police station is 60 km away, by the time police arrive the caller has already died.

We have been appealing to authorities to build us a police station but nothing has been done. However, the fact that today the president came here together with his cabinet ministers, including Police minister, Bheki Cele, gives us hope that at last our pleas will be heard,” he said.

The lack of policing in the area has also resulted in local villagers losing their cattle to thieves.

Despite the area being under the control of the IFP, Ramaphosa was welcomed by the crowds, who ululated and sang his praises as he entered the marquee where the meeting was being held.

Thando Sibisi (25) told Ramaphosa that young people in the area end up drinking alcohol and taking drugs due to frustration.

“There are no jobs or recreational facilities in this area. As a result young people end up doing the wrong things because they are bored and have lost hope in life

uThukela mayor, Chief Nqayizivelile Shabalala, told Ramaphosa that the municipality did not have funds to supply the residents with water.

“When the Water and Sanitation minister, Senzo Mchunu, was here the other day, we requested R3 billion so that we can fix the water problem. He told us that he would approach the national treasury as his department didn’t have that kind of money. We are waiting for feedback from the national treasury,” he said.

KZN Premier

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube Ncube said while the KZN government understood the frustrations of the uThukela Municipality residents, it was not true that the government has neglected them.

Yes, there are still challenges, but a lot has also been done. A number of houses have been built, bridges have been constructed and some roads are being fixed as we speak. One of the main challenges we have as the provincial government is that the Municipality (uThukela) is not assisting us. The municipality is not playing the role it is supposed to play as a municipality.

Ramaphosa, together with the relevant Cabinet ministers, will develop a comprehensive plan addressing the grievances tabled by the Mhlumayo community.

The warm welcome the president received from the community came a few hours after acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka had cleared him during her investigation into the Phala Phala matter.